Junior quarterback, Matthew McKay, earned his starting role during spring ball and has made it apparent that he has deserved the title through Montana State Football's first two games of the season.
The North Carolina State transfer only started five games for the Wolfpack before transferring to MSU in January, 2020, but that hasn't stopped him from throwing for 456 yards and 5 touchdowns in his first two games. In this week's press conference, McKay said the electric energy of his first Gold Rush added to his opening start for the Cats at home.
"It took my breath away just running out of the locker room," McKay said. "IT was an amazing site to see and just playing in front of that crowd with the gold jerseys on and everything and all the fans out there - it was definitely exciting."
Though Montana State continues to have one of the best run games in the FCS, McKay is also upping the pass game with senior wide receiver, Lance McCutcheon as his go-to target so far this year. The Bozeman native has scored once against Wyoming and Drake.
"[He's] dangerous," McKay said. "He just understands what the coaches want him to do offensively and I know he's always going to do the right thing. If we mess up on a connection, I know that I can trust him and come back to him."
Senior wideout, Willie Patterson, has also been a key receiver for McKay so far, but the junior plans to continue improving as the Cats prepare to host the University of San Diego.
"Slowing my mind down and just understanding what the defense is doing, what the coaches want us to do offensively and just executing and making sure I have a plan for every play. I think it's getting better even though I still have room for improvement."
Kick off is at 1 p.m. and live coverage of the game will be aired on ABC FOX Montana.