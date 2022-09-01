HELENA- The battle is won in the trenches. We all know that cliché statement, but it rings true when you're 6”6, 240-pound offensive lineman. Today, we're going to take a deeper dive into those trenches and get to know the latest in state University of Montana commitment, Austin Buehler.
You heard that right. Austin is a 6’6 two-hundred-and-forty-pound senior, who plays both offensive and defensive line for the Capital High School Bruins. Buehler hit his growth spurt sophomore year and for anyone trying to get bigger and stronger, Austin may have just the answer.
“Working out really hard, and I've always my family's always been big on hunting, so I always eat a lot of deer and elk steak.”
Deer and elk steak equals growth. Got it. Speaking of family, Austin is a fourth generation Buehler to commit to college football and his inspiration came from someone close to him.
“My dad, he has always just kept me going, keeping me working hard. And I just want to be as good as he was.”
Austin is on his way to the University of Montana next year, a place where his father and mother went to college. Before he gets there though, coach Mihelish is making sure that he’ll be ready for the next level.
“One thing we tell him, it’s hard work. Playing high school football, but in college football, I mean, we try and prepare and talking to stress the importance of grades, being a good student athlete, we preach that every day in our pre practice meetings.” Said Mihelish. “We talk about leadership and what it takes to be a leader and here are the characteristics of a leader, and if Austin can take those things and apply those in the University of Montana, he's going to be just fine.”
Speaking of next level, Austin won’t be playing both defense and offense in college and based on his favorite player, I think we know what position he will be leaning towards.
“Trent Williams. He's probably the best tackle who ever played.”
Austin will show off his best Trent Williams impression on Friday at 7 p.m. When Billings West comes to Helena for the first time in five years. In Helena, Austin, Parr SWX.