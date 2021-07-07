While The Match was a member-only event at the Reserve at Moonlight Basin, fans had the chance to play a miniature golf course at The Big Sky Community Party that resembles a few holes at the private course.
"Mike Wilcynski, our GM, chose his favorite three holes of Moonlight on The Reserve, so that's what we tried to replicate here," Event Coordinator, Erik Morrison said.
Fans played holes that simulated number 7, 12, and one of the longest holes in the country that stretches 777 yards, hole number 17.
All of the proceeds at the event go to the Big Sky Community Food Bank.