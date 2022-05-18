Nearly 550 past and present Montana State Football players, coaches and fans packed The Emerson for MSU film graduate, Dawson Ahrenstorff's documentary, "Miracle in Missoula."
"Games like that, the 2018 game are why we love sports," Ahrenstorff said. "You couldn't write that story up any better in any script and for it to actually happen and unfold the way that it did is why we love sports, why we keep coming back and why we love Bobcat Football."
Cheering from the audience filled the theatre throughout the film as that love for Bobcat Football was felt by some people who played a part in the Cats' 22-point comeback win over the Griz in 2018.
"I was ready to run through a brick wall just listening to Coach Choate talk again," Former Cats Running Back Logan Jones said. "It's been a little while since I've been out of the game and it was just exciting, my blood was pumping, I was excited, I was reminiscing a little bit, it was really good Dawson did an amazing job."
"You know it's a big game, you feel the intensity, you feel the pride and the support and the history and the tradition of it all, but until you actually experience it for your first time you can't really explain it," Former Cats Defensive Backs Coach Kyle Risinger said. "I do believe that documentary would give perspective on first timers in that series."
The documentary will be available to stream after it goes through this year's film festival circuit. Follow Dawson Ahrenstorff on social media for updates.