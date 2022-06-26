MISSOULA -- Runners from across the country descended on the Garden City as the Missoula Marathon made its return to being in-person for the first time since 2019.
Missoula native and Sentinel HS grad Mark Messmer took home the men's crowd while San Diego native Bonnie Keating set a new women's course record.
It marked the third title in as many marathons for Messmer, who ran the second-fastest time in race history, notching a 2:21:35 to lead the field. It marks his best personal time on the course and he has already qualified for US Olympic Trials.
"Started out conservative, and then I felt pretty good after the hill and started to pick it up," Messmer said.
"I was hoping for the course record but that'll have to wait until next year. But other than that, yeah it was great. I mean perfect day no wind really, crowd was great, just good to be back in person, have the community back out."
Speaking of course records, Keating dominated the women's field and reshuffled the record books in 2:46:34, beating the previous top mark by 20 seconds. Race Director Trisha Drobeck previously held the record in 2:46:54, set back in 2015, but now the record is Keating's.
"I actually felt really strong towards the end which is usually not the case in a marathon," Keating said after the race. "So I'm happy with that, I'd rather finish strong than barely hanging on."
For the half marathon, a pair of Montanans took home the win. Zach Perrin, a Flathead High School graduate won the men's 13.1 mile race in 1:06:15 and Elizabeth Wasserman -- a Columbia Falls resident -- took home the women's half marathon crown in 1:18:49.