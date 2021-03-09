Missoula Paddleheads tab Michael Schlact as new team manager

In a year filled with a bevy of changes for the Missoula Paddleheads, the club has hired Michael Schlact as their newest skipper for the upcoming 2021 season.
Schlact, a 16-year veteran as both a player and coach in the minor leagues, was announced as the Paddleheads' field manager Tuesday afternoon. He last served as the pitching coach for the Pioneer League-affiliated Rocky Mountain Vibes in 2019.
Prior to that, he served as the Fargo-Moorhead RedHawks' manager from 2017 to 2018, going 67-57 in his time with the RedHawks.
The Marietta, Georgia native was drafted by the Texas Rangers in the third round of the Major League Baseball Draft in 2004. He spent 10 years as a pitcher in the Minor and Independent leagues before finding his way into the coaching business.
Schlact's managerial hire is the first one that the Paddleheads' front office has been personally responsible for after the team changed its status to an independent team back in late November of last year.