MISSOULA, Mont. - Missoula PaddleHeads will play games at half capacity at the Ogren Park Allegiance Field for the beginning of the 2021 season.
According to a release from Missoula PaddleHeads, the 50-percent capacity rule applies to the first 12 home games of the season and all non-baseball events. The Missoula PaddleHeads and the Missoula City-County Health Department plan to review the capacity rule June 22.
“In another great show of ingenuity and cooperation, the PaddleHeads are bringing baseball back to Missoula in a COVID-cautious way.” MCCHD Director & Health Officer Ellen Leahy said in the release. “Planning for half capacity in a structured setting is exactly the kind of cooperation we need from event organizers until we can get COVID vaccination levels higher. Great community spirit, PaddleHeads!”
Missoula PaddleHeads said they will resume executing, improving and strengthening MCCHD's recommended COVID-19 strategies -- also their best-practices from their 2020 season.
At Ogren Park Allegiance Field there will be social distancing, crowd control strategies, mask requirements when wandering around facility, boost in cleaning efforts, disinfecting and sanitizing, staff training, PPE guidelines, entire food and beverage plan and health and symptom checks for staff, Missoula PaddleHeads said.
Single-game tickets are scheduled to go on sale Tuesday, April 6 -- the Mascot Unveil and entire 2021 Promotions Calendar are scheduled to also be announced.
Those who wish to go cheer on the Missoula PaddleHeads at Ogren Park are encouraged to buy tickets as soon as possible due to limited seating.