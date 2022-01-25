It was a weekend to remember for Missoula native Quinn Wolferman as on Sunday he took home his first career gold medal at the Winter X Games.
It was Wolferman's third time competing in the Knuckle Huck event in Aspen, Colorado. He previously took home third place finishes in his first two appearances at the X Games but on Sunday he was the cream of the crop and won the gold.
This year's Knuckle Huck was a timed event with the eight competitors putting together as many runs as they could full of creative tricks. Wolferman's top tricks in his last couple of runs included a body slide worm turn 540 as well as capping things off with a left nose butter double cork 1080 safety, some impressive performances by the 24-year old skier.
This is was Wolferman's first medal at the X Games. In previous year's the Knuckle Huck had not awarded any silver or bronze medals, this was the first year that the event held a full podium.