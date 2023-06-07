BOZEMAN- In what was one of the wettest days of May, the show still went on. Monsters of destruction did everything they could to put out the best product in their first trip to Bozeman. Unfortunately, mother nature did not cooperate.
Two days of constant rain and thunderstorms made this track a sopping wet mess. Instead of it being solid mud, the track was turned into something more like soft serve ice cream. The monster trucks had no problems with navigating the track, but every other event did.
Quad wars couldn't compete, as the course was too soaked up for the tires and amount of power put on these engines just to perform. Tuff Trucks as they call it, experienced the same problem, overuse on the engines caused multiple cars to breakdown, including one of the favorites.
The show was still as exciting as ever. The team behind Monsters of Destruction remained calm and put on a show that had the crowd on their feet. These monster trucks are truly a spectacle to watch in person, I highly suggest coming out and seeing it for yourself. The best part of the entire show was in the end. Freestyle with 8-12k Lb machines flying in the air as high as the course would allow them. I assume the jumps might be a bit higher on a non-rainy day, but they still did not disappoint.
The Monsters of Destruction will be back in July at the Gallatin Valley Fairgrounds. Hopefully mother nature cooperates, so that we can see what the full production of the Monsters of Destruction truly is. We will have full stories on drivers and many more coming in July.