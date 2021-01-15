Montana and Montana State Football Forego Big Sky Spring Season

Griz and Bobcat Football announced on Friday that they will forego the Big Sky Conference spring season and potentially play a modified non-conference spring schedule.
Both teams were originally set to play in the league's six-game spring season; now they will not be eligible to compete in the Big Sky Championship or the FCS Playoffs.
"Here in Montana we're uniquely challenged in keeping our student-athletes safe and healthy, which is our top priority, while preparing and playing in deep winter conditions. This is nearly impossible to accomplish given the Big Sky Conference schedule timeline. Finding a way to compete in some fashion when circumstances allow remains important to me and our administration," Montana State Head Coach, Jeff Choate said.
"We want to compete this spring but we don't believe playing a complete conference schedule is in the best interests of our program. We feel like we have a championship-caliber team, and preparing to win a championship in Montana in February with no indoor facility would be difficult at best. I think this modified schedule allows our players to compete while keeping the focus on the fall of 2021," Montana Head Coach, Bobby Hauck said.