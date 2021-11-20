Final score:
In front of a record attendance of 26,856 fans at Washington-Grizzly Stadium, Montana earned a dominant 29-10 over their rivals Montana State.
Montana started off the game with a bang. On the second play of the day, Cam Humphrey found Junior Bergen deep over the middle for a 74-yard touchdown to give the Griz a lead less than a minute in.
Montana State drove down to the Montana three-yard line in their second drive of the game. Long runs by quarterbacks Tommy Mellot and Matthew McKay set them up in the red zone.
The Bobcats had two false starts that pushed them away for the end zone and settled for a field goal with 4:49 to play in the first quarter.
Kevin Macias knocked in his own field goal on the ensuing drive and Montana led 10-3 after the first quarter.
Montana State held their ground on a 3rd and one on the 15-yard line and forced another field goal. Macias hit his second of the night from 33-yards out to extend Montana’s lead to ten with 2:00 remaining in the first half.
Junior Bergen was a threat on special teams and after Montana State went three and out, Bergen’s return set the Grizzlies back up in field goal range for Macias. His 40-yard field goal and third of the half gave Montana the 16-3 advantage entering halftime.
Bergen continued to impact the game in special teams to start the second half. After another three and out for Montana State, Bergen again set up the Grizzlies in Bobcat territory. Macias hit his fourth field goal of the game, just getting enough leg from 50 yards out to make it 19-3.
The Montana defensive line continued to pressure McKay and the Bobcats offense, holding MSU to just one first down in the third quarter.
Troy Andersen intercepted Humphrey late in the third quarter to set up MSU in Grizzly territory. After going three and out, Jace Lewis forced a fumble on the attempt, and Justin Ford and returns it 56 yards to the end zone in a disaster play for Montana State. Montana would take the 26-3 lead into the fourth quarter.
That play would be the straw that broke the camel’s back. With under seven minutes to play in the fourth, Macias made his fifth field goal to extend the Griz lead to 26.
#7 Montana improves to 9-2 with a 29-10 win over #3 Montana State.