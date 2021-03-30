Montana soccer senior goalkeeper Claire Howard has further etched herself into the history books as she's the all-time shutouts leader in Big Sky Conference history.
Howard recorded her record-breaking 30th shutout on Sunday in the Grizzlies' 3-0 win over the Portland State Vikings in Missoula for the series sweep. That shutout marked Howard's fourth in five games this season.
She broke the shutouts record that was previously held by Sacramento State's Savannah Abercrombie who played for the Hornets from 2008-11.
The Griz remain undefeated at 5-0 (4-0 BSC) to start the season. They'll look to preserve that record when they head down to the Golden State to face the Sacramento State Hornets this Friday, April 2 at 4 p.m. MT.