Montana golf wins Griz Invitational

MISSOULA, Mont. -- The Missoula Country Club hosted the Montana, Montana State, and Eastern Washington women's golf teams for the Griz Invitational on Tuesday and Wednesday.
After last weekend's tournament win in the Battle at Old Works in Anaconda, the Griz followed it up with a dominant performance on their home course.
Montana had their four scoring players all shoot a 74 or better leading to their best team score in a tournament since Mar. 2019.
The Grizzlies finished seven shots ahead of Eastern Washington to take the title from the event, followed by Montana State.
Montana led the way with a team total score of 293, with the Eagles finishing seven shots back. For the individual winners, it was a two-way tie between Jaelin Ishikawa for EWU and Jessica Ponce for Montana, as they both carded a two-day score of 148.
Montana State will travel to Fort Collins, Colo. for their last tournament of the fall season on Oct. 18-19, while the fall season wraps up for Montana on Oct. 11-12, when they travel to Tacoma, Wash. for the Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational.