47-yard touchdown run gives Weber State 7-3 edge over Montana at end of first quarter

OGDEN, Utah -- A 47-yard touchdown run by Damon Bankston gives No. 5 Weber State a 7-3 lead over No. 11 Montana through one quarter of play in Ogden.
It was a mostly defensive battle through the first quarter of play, until Nico Ramos got the scoring started with a 41-yard field with just over four minutes to play in the period.
But the Wildcats responded on the next drive, as Bankston's touchdown run came on an open look up the middle on third down from just past midfield.
Bankston's 47 yards are the most by any offensive player thus far; both starting quarterbacks, Montana's Kris Brown and Weber State's Bronson Barron, have been kept in check, passing for 23 and 36 yards, respectively.
Montana will begin the second quarter from their own 21-yard line.
The Grizzlies are coming off a 31-24 overtime loss at No. 2 Sacramento State last Saturday night, their second consecutive defeat.
Weber State is also looking to get back in the win column after ceding four safeties to No. 3 Montana State in Bozeman last week, en route to 43-38 defeat.