MISSOULA -- Coming out of Eastlake High School in Washington, Keeli Burton-Oliver was a highly touted recruit. A Class 4A state champion and two-time Washington Player of the Year who committed to Arizona State.
She was ready to get her college career started, until her career was put on hold.
"In June of 2020, I went in for a pre-op for a completely unrelated surgery I was having and they took an EKG and they were like hey, its just a little abnormal, did you know?," Burton-Oliver said. "So I was like no, I had no idea there could be anything wrong..."
It turns out Keeli has an abnormal heart condition where it does not compact the way it should, so she wasn't cleared to play by the Sun Devils team doctor, even though other top cardiologists from around the country said she could play.
Seeking a new opportunity and a chance to return to the sport she loved, Burton-Oliver moved back to the Pacific Northwest, hoping to play for Washington State, but it wasn't the right fit.
"I took pretty much two years off until Brian [Holsinger], he gave me a call and kind of pulled me out of retirement."
"I think for me, just hearing her story, I have experience with cardiac arrest with June Daugherty, who I was a coach with at Washington State with years ago," the Lady Griz head coach said.
Holsinger was her top assistant during his time with the Cougars, and Daugherty passed away from heart issues herself in 2021.
With Burton-Oliver ready to walk away from the sport she loved, Holsinger reached out.
"I knew her high school coach and they were all like hey Keeli would be awesome to be here," Holsinger said.
"I knew what kind of player she could be, I didn't know all the things that had gone on with her what that would look like so she's done a great job..."
Along with his efforts, her high school teammate Haley Huard hoped they would play together again.
"She texted me, she's like so...I think I'm actually going to come be a Lady Griz and I was like no way," Huard said.
She's had her ups and downs in her first year at Montana, but its all part of her return to the court. Holsinger feels that she has the potential to be a important part of the team's future success.
"She can be as good as she wants to be, she's that talented," Holsinger said.
"That will take some sacrifices, that will take some different things mentally to overcome for her, but I think the sky is the limit for her on the court."
"It's crazy to be here, it's been a long journey just getting back into it and getting back into the flow of things but its like a dream," Burton-Oliver said.
"I always say its a blessing that I'm here. There's so many reasons why I shouldn't be but I am."
Earlier this year, the team partnered with the American Heart Association to bring awareness to heart health.
While wearing special warmup shirts pregame to stand with their teammate, the Lady Griz watched as Burton-Oliver pours her heart back into the game she loves.