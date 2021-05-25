The Big Sky Conference announced Tuesday afternoon that, effective immediately, it will rescind its intraconference transfer policy. This means that athletes competing with respective Big Sky programs cannot transfer to other rival Big Sky schools.
All of this comes after a unanimous vote by the Conference’s Presidents’ Council during its Spring Meeting on Monday to change the policy. Other groups, such as the Big Sky's Student-Athlete Advisory Committee and its respective conference council, recommended that this action be taken.
“As our membership reviewed our policy as well as the national landscape regarding the issue of student-athletes being able to transfer to another school within the same league and compete immediately, we recognized that this would be the right step for our conference to take,” Commissioner Tom Wistrcill said in a conference press release.
“Allowing student-athletes this flexibility is in their best interests, and I appreciate the thoughtful discussion all of our constituents had that helped lead us to this outcome.”
The conference also says in a press release that this is part of a plan to increase "the breadth of the league's membership." Monday's vote is part of the conference's current postseason agenda for coaches.