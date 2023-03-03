Note: The following article is a press release from the Big Sky Conference.
BOISE, Idaho (March 3, 2023) – The Big Sky Conference office has announced the results of the 2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team and Individual Award Winners ahead of the championship tournament starting tomorrow.
These awards and teams are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
After leading his team to an unprecedented Big Sky season, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
After being selected as a Second Team All-Big Sky performer a season ago, Venters led the Eagles to a Big Sky record 16-0 start, and an 18-game winning streak. He was EWU’s leading scorer through the regular season, averaging 15.1 points per game and shooting 46 percent from the field.
He was also a unanimous First Team All-Big Sky player. Two other players securing that honor is Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle.
Rounding out the First Team is EWU’s Angelo Allegri and Montana’s Josh Bannan.
Montana State claimed a pair of individual award winners a season removed from representing the Big Sky in the NCAA Tournament. Darius Brown II has been named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Great Osobor was named the league’s Top Reserve.
Rounding out the individual player awards, Idaho’s Isaac Jones has been named Newcomer of the Year and Nigel Burris is the Freshman of the Year.
EWU’s David Riley has also been named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year following the squad’s record-breaking season.
Riley is in his second season as the head coach of the Eagles. A season ago, EWU was 18-16.
The 2023 Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships will take place once again in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 4-8 at Idaho Central Arena.
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Individual Awards
Most Valuable Player
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington
Defensive Player of the Year
Darius Brown II, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year
Isaac Jones, Idaho
Top Reserve
Great Osobor, Montana State
Freshman of the Year
Nigel Burris, Idaho
Coach of the Year
David Riley, Eastern Washington
2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team
First Team All-Conference
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington*
Dillon Jones, Weber State*
RaeQuan Battle, Montana State*
Angelo Allegri, Eastern Washington
Josh Bannan, Montana
Second Team All-Conference
Dalton Knecht, Northern Colorado
Isaac Jones, Idaho
Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Cameron Parker, Portland State
Aanen Moody, Montana
Third Team All-Conference
Callum McRae, Sacramento State
Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona
Brayden Parker, Idaho State
Steven Verplancken, Weber State
Darius Brown II, Montana State
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado
Divant’e Moffitt, Idaho
Zach Chappell, Sacramento State
Ethan Price, Eastern Washington
Brock Mackenzie, Idaho State
* Unanimous First Team All-Conference
These awards and teams are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches.
After leading his team to an unprecedented Big Sky season, Eastern Washington’s Steele Venters has been named the league’s Most Valuable Player.
After being selected as a Second Team All-Big Sky performer a season ago, Venters led the Eagles to a Big Sky record 16-0 start, and an 18-game winning streak. He was EWU’s leading scorer through the regular season, averaging 15.1 points per game and shooting 46 percent from the field.
He was also a unanimous First Team All-Big Sky player. Two other players securing that honor is Weber State’s Dillon Jones and Montana State’s RaeQuan Battle.
Rounding out the First Team is EWU’s Angelo Allegri and Montana’s Josh Bannan.
Montana State claimed a pair of individual award winners a season removed from representing the Big Sky in the NCAA Tournament. Darius Brown II has been named the league’s Defensive Player of the Year, while Great Osobor was named the league’s Top Reserve.
Rounding out the individual player awards, Idaho’s Isaac Jones has been named Newcomer of the Year and Nigel Burris is the Freshman of the Year.
EWU’s David Riley has also been named Big Sky Conference Coach of the Year following the squad’s record-breaking season.
Riley is in his second season as the head coach of the Eagles. A season ago, EWU was 18-16.
The 2023 Big Sky Conference Basketball Championships will take place once again in Boise, Idaho, and run from March 4-8 at Idaho Central Arena.
2022-23 Men’s Basketball Individual Awards
Most Valuable Player
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington
Defensive Player of the Year
Darius Brown II, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year
Isaac Jones, Idaho
Top Reserve
Great Osobor, Montana State
Freshman of the Year
Nigel Burris, Idaho
Coach of the Year
David Riley, Eastern Washington
2022-23 Men’s Basketball All-Conference Team
First Team All-Conference
Steele Venters, Eastern Washington*
Dillon Jones, Weber State*
RaeQuan Battle, Montana State*
Angelo Allegri, Eastern Washington
Josh Bannan, Montana
Second Team All-Conference
Dalton Knecht, Northern Colorado
Isaac Jones, Idaho
Jubrile Belo, Montana State
Cameron Parker, Portland State
Aanen Moody, Montana
Third Team All-Conference
Callum McRae, Sacramento State
Jalen Cone, Northern Arizona
Brayden Parker, Idaho State
Steven Verplancken, Weber State
Darius Brown II, Montana State
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Daylen Kountz, Northern Colorado
Divant’e Moffitt, Idaho
Zach Chappell, Sacramento State
Ethan Price, Eastern Washington
Brock Mackenzie, Idaho State
* Unanimous First Team All-Conference