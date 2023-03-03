NOTE: The following is a press release from the Big Sky Conference.
BOISE, Idaho (March 2, 2023) – With the conclusion of the 2022-23 Big Sky Conference women's basketball regular season, the league office has announced its All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners as we head into the Big Sky Basketball Championships inside Idaho Central Arena.
After her incredible breakout season for Sacramento State, Kahlaijah Dean has been voted the league's Most Valuable Player and Newcomer of the Year. Dean becomes the second player in conference history to be named MVP and Newcomer of the Year in the same season. The last player to do so was Idaho State's Andrea Lightfoot in the 2005-06 season.
In her first year with the Hornets, Dean ranked second in the league for scoring as she averaged 21.3 points per game and put up 619 points this season. These numbers rank Dean 10th in the nation for points per game and ninth in the nation for points. Finishing the regular season with a .414 3PT percentage, the senior also added 150 assists, 39 steals and five blocks to the year as well.
Eastern Washington's Jamie Loera was unanimously voted Defensive Player of the Year in her first season with the Eagles. The Arizona State transfer led the conference in steals and was ranked 29th in the NCAA for the same statistic.
Rounding out the awards for single players, Montana's Mack Konig was named Freshman of the Year and Leia Beattie from Montana State was voted Top Reserve.
For the first time in Big Sky Women's Basketball, three coaches were named this season's Coach of the Year as Montana State's Tricia Binford, Sacramento State's Mark Campbell and Northern Arizona's Loree Payne earn Tri-Coach of the Year honors.
For this season's All-Conference First Team, Beyonce Bea, Dean and Darian White were all unanimously selected to join the squad as the team includes Northern Arizona's Regan Schenck and Sacramento State's Isnelle Natabou.
The Big Sky All-Conference Teams and Individual Award Winners are voted on by the league’s 10 head coaches. They are not allowed to vote for players on their own team.
The full list of All-Conference players and Individual Award Winners can be found below.
#BigSkyWBB 2021-22 All-Conference Team & Individual Award Winners
Individual Award Winners
Most Valuable Player: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State
Defensive Player of the Year: Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington*
Top Reserve: Leia Beattie, Montana State
Newcomer of the Year: Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State
Freshman of the Year: Mack Konig, Montana
Tri-Coach of the Year: Tricia Binford, Montana State; Mark Campbell, Sacramento State; Loree Payne, Northern Arizona
First Team All-Conference
Beyonce Bea, Idaho*
Kahlaijah Dean, Sacramento State*
Darian White, Montana State*
Regan Schenck, Northern Arizona
Isnelle Natabou, Sacramento State
Second Team All-Conference
Carmen Gfeller, Montana
Kola Bad Bear, Montana State
Callie Bourne, Idaho State
Esmeralda Morales, Portland State
Montana Oltrogge, Northern Arizona
Third Team All-Conference
Jamie Loera, Eastern Washington
Jaydia Martin, Eastern Washington
Hannah Simental, Northern Colorado
Sammy Fatkin, Montana
Daryn Hickok, Weber State
All-Conference Honorable Mention
Delaynie Bryne, Northern Colorado
Jacinta Buckley, Eastern Washington
Gina Marxen, Montana
Leia Beattie, Montana State
Laura Bello, Idaho State
* Unanimous First Team All-Conference