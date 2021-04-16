The Montana Grizzly soccer team will be advancing to the NCAA Tournament without playing in a Big Sky Conference tournament championship, after Northern Arizona was forced to forfeit the title match due to COVID-19 protocols within their program.
“We regret that these two deserving teams, both of which won their divisions in impressive fashion during our regular season, will not have the opportunity to determine our champion on the pitch,” said Big Sky Commissioner Tom Wistrcill on Friday.
The Grizzlies earned a spot in Saturday's Big Sky title game after defeating Northern Colorado 2-1 in overtime on Thursday. Northern Arizona took down Idaho 1-0 in Thursday's other semifinal game.
Montana will find out their next opponent when the NCAA announces the tournament bracket on Monday.