Coach, always fun to be here talking some football with it right around the corner. What's it like, just kinda as the season gets closer and closer?
That's right, Rains. It's good to be with you of course. And you know, it's always a fun time of year to come and do this and, and see all you guys and, and then know that the kickoff to the season's right around the corner, which is certainly an exciting time. Exciting for me. Exciting for you too. So you get some football to cover.
I'll ask the question that I know you love talking about and that's the preseason polls. I know you put so much stock into them. What was it like kind of seeing where you guys came out in the polls?
Alright, this will be a horrible answer. I haven't looked at it yet. Okay. So you tell me.
Alright you were three in media and six in coaches. So you, this is where you could say that the media were the smarter ones, right?
Maybe we'll see at the end of the season, who's right. In recent years, I, you know... Just pains me to say it, that the media has been right more than the coaches.
So there you go. You can give us credit.
I can, especially now. You know, we feel good about our team. You know, I filled out the coaches poll. I can't remember. I do think I put MSU first and Davis second. I believe.
That was the one and two in the coaches poll.
So there I set that. I didn't vote on us. But, you know, preseason polls are fun to talk about today, but we all have games we've gotta go win and I like our football team.
All right. Let's talk about football. Let's start on the offensive side of the ball. Obviously bringing in a couple new quarterbacks moving the position groups around as far as coaches goes. What gets you most excited about the offensive side of the ball?
Well, there's a couple things. One, you know, we've, I don't know, the last three years we've won 29- 30 games or something like that. So we know how to win. We won in the playoffs a year ago. Even though, you know, our goal, we got in the playoffs, our goal was to win the national championship and we didn't get it done. So our guys are hungry. That's what I like most about our team on the offensive side of the ball. I really like the fact that I think our offensive line is ready to really play well. And I don't think we've had an offensive line like this at Montana since probably 2008 or 2009. So I'm excited about that. I think we can win in the trenches and those guys are gonna perform. I really believe that.
I know we'll see a lot more about it in the fall, but what about, you know, Vidlak and some of the, the new quarterbacks that you brought on to compete with Kris Brown and Company?
We'll have a good quarterback competition in training camp. I think that Sam probably came outta spring ball a little ahead even though we've not named a starter yet. So those guys have got some pressure on them to come perform in training camp and you know, a good quarterback competition will help everybody get better.
Defensively. Obviously you say goodbye to a lot of names that started a lot of games for you on that side of the ball. What do you think about the defense heading into this year?
Well, replacing three all Americans off the defense, that's pretty tall order, so we're gonna have to do it a little different way. Um, that's just the nature of college football. So losing those guys, you know, we kiss 'em goodbye and say good luck. Go be great at whatever else you choose to do next. And, and in comes the next group. And I think our defense has a lot of pride. In recent years, we played the best defense maybe in the history of the program. And we've got a chance to be good on defense.
So much about Big Sky Conference football is the schedule because it's unbalanced. Not everybody plays everybody, but the other thing that stands out with your schedule is there's a lot of night games that a lot of night road games, which I know you absolutely love.
Yeah. You know... I really don't, I think football's a Saturday afternoon game, first of all, and if there's the off week where you play at night for TV purposes or whatever, great. But, you know, night games are hard on the coaches. They're really hard on the players. And then you start to lose attendance at games 'cause they don't get over till 10, 11 at night. People don't bring their kids. It's just, you, you end up dissipating your fan base. So I just think long-term night games are not a great thing.
What are you most excited for, for this upcoming season?
Well, aside from the opener, you know, we didn't finish the second half of the season like we'd hoped. I mean, let's not forget, we were ranked number two in the nation in October last year, and we didn't win enough games the second half of the season last year, or at least to our standard. So I'm excited about getting it ramped up, playing better and better more consistently through the season. And then, and then seeing where it takes us.
Last question for you. You guys will achieve what you want this year if what?
You know, don't have everybody get hurt, you know, don't lose marquee players to injury for a large number of snaps, which kind of bit us in the tail last year a little bit. And then, you know, the goal at Montana, we have a legitimate shot to win championships every year at Montana. And it'd be good to do that.