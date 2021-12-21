The first round of rivalry basketball games between Montana and Montana State in Bozeman, originally scheduled for Saturday, Jan 8., have been moved back one day to Sunday, Jan. 9.
The women’s game will tip off at 1 p.m., the men’s game at 5 p.m. Both of those games will be televised live on SWX.
The change was made due to Montana State football playing in the FCS national championship game that Saturday in Frisco, Texas. The football game would have caused staffing issues regarding the MSU personnel needed for the basketball games.