MISSOULA - The University of Montana Grizzly Athletics announced the UM Grizzlies versus Montana State University Bobcats men's basketball games scheduled for Thursday and Saturday have been cancelled.
The cancellation is due to a positive COVID-19 test within Montana’s program, making the first interruption of the year for the Montana Grizzlies.
A release from UM Grizzly Athletics said the Brawl of the Wild series is college basketball's fifth most played rivalry with the series beginning in 1902. The series only missed five seasons since 1912 but took place every season since 1960, UM Grizzly Athletics continued.
Per Big Sky Conference rules, conference games are not supposed to be rescheduled but there have been talks about trying to reschedule at least one of the games later in the season.
At this time, the women's games have not been affected and are still scheduled to go on as planned Thursday and Saturday.