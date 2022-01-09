Brawl of the Wild men's basketball: UM Grizzlies @ MSU Bobcats Montana Right Now Jan 9, 2022 Jan 9, 2022 Updated 12 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Cats take the win, 66 to 59Cats lead at the end of the first half, 36 to 33 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Cat Win Grizzly Zoology Sport First Half Brawl Basketball Game More From This Section Freshmen taking on significant responsibilities for Montana State women's basketball Saco-Whitewater-Hinsdale girls prepare to put finishing touches on breakout season Providence leads the way in first edition Frontier Conference men’s power rankings With Michael Steadman now available, Montana men's hoops will have plenty of post options Billings Senior rallies for late victory, 31-28 over Bozeman Providence back atop men's Frontier power rankings ahead of important weekend matchups Bison boys basketball making another charge towards a State Championship Montana soccer team recognized with regional ranking CMR edges past Glacier 41-38 in season opener Load more {{title}} FCS Championship Coverage of the Montana State Bobcats run at the FCS National Championship. Nonstop Local Montana State Bobcats Updated Jan 4, 2022 Bobcats hold off Grizzlies, snap six game skid in Brawl of the Wild Updated 12 hrs ago Brawl of the Wild men's basketball: UM Grizzlies @ MSU Bobcats Updated 12 hrs ago