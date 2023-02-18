BOZEMAN- Montana State has won the last 8 games inside the confines of Worthington Arena. Today, they are facing a much stronger and tougher lady Griz basketball team.
The Bobcats started off hot with an 8-2 lead in the 1st quarter, but Gina Marxen and the lady Griz responded. 5 quick points for her and the game was tied at 8. Kola Bad Bear and Lexi Deden dominated down low in the paint and gave the Bobcats a 4-point lead.
Both teams shot over 50% from the field in the second quarter, providing 5 ties and 10 lead changes. Darian White has 10 points at half for the Bobcats, Kola Bad Bear with 13 for the Cats as well. For the lady Griz, Libby Stump with 11 first half points, shooting the ball well, and Carmen Gfeller having a much better game inside the Brick with 9 points at halftime.
The Bobcats come out of halftime and go right back into the paint. Lexi Deden scores 6 quick points, giving the Bobcats a 6-point lead. The Lady Griz go on a 4-minute scoring drought, similar to what we saw last time these two met. Deden ends up with 8 in the 3rd quarter, while the lady Griz were held to just 7 total points.
Darian White comes out in the 4th quarter with 4 quick points and sets the tone for the Bobcats. Katelynn Limardo adds in 5 points early in the quarter, pushing the lead to 12. The Bobcats use defense to create turnovers and caused a lot of havoc for the lady Griz down the stretch.
Just when we thought the game was over, Mack Konig and Haley Huard drain 4 3-pointers in under a minute and cut the Bobcat lead to 2. Lexi Deden, Darian White, and Kola Bad Bear made clutch free throws for the Bobcats and sealed the victory for the Cats, 75-73. You've got to give the lady Griz credit, as they battled back down the stretch. The Bobcats get the season sweep over the lady Griz and solidify their spot atop the Big-Sky Conference.
The lady Griz will try and bounce back against Portland State on the road, while the Bobcats will take a road trip to Sacramento State.