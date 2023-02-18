BOZEMAN- Montana State scraped out a victory in Dahlberg Arena last time these two met, but the Griz have won 5-straight and turned their season around. Big Sky tournament implications on the line in Bozeman tonight.
MSU controlled the tip-off and went to work inside with Belo and Osobor. The Cats held an 8-0 lead at one point, before the Griz scratched with back-to-back 3-pointers. The first half has been very back and forth, with the Griz answering every MSU run. Lots of fouls have been called as well. The Bobcats have attempted 24 free-throws in the first half and made 20 of them. The MSU record is 36, coincidentally against the Griz.
Montana is shooting the ball efficiently when they get their looks. 8-20, 40% from the field thus far. 3-6, 50% from 3. 4-4 from the free-throw line. The Cats are swarming the Griz 3-point shooters and not allowing them to catch the ball near the 3-point line. The Griz have 13 turnovers in the half, while the Bobcats have 8.
Josh Vasquez leads the way for the Griz with 10 points, while Great Osobor has 9 for the Cats, 7 of which are at the free-throw line.