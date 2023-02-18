Brawl of the Wild Round Two: Bobcats Sweep the Griz 72-68

BOZEMAN- Montana State led wire-to-wire and gets the season sweep over the Griz. The first time Bobcat basketball has swept Montana since 1999.
MSU controlled the tip-off and went to work inside with Belo and Osobor. The Cats held an 8-0 lead at one point, before the Griz scratched with back-to-back 3-pointers. The first half has been very back and forth, with the Griz answering every MSU run. Lots of fouls have been called as well. The Bobcats have attempted 24 free-throws in the first half and made 20 of them. The MSU record is 36, coincidentally against the Griz.
Montana shot the ball efficiently when they got their looks. 8-20, 40% from the field thus far. 3-6, 50% from 3. 4-4 from the free-throw line. The Cats swarmed the Griz 3-point shooters and didn't allow them to catch the ball near the 3-point line in the first half. The Griz had 13 turnovers in the half, while the Bobcats had 8.
Josh Vasquez led the way for the Griz with 10 points, while Great Osobor had 9 for the Cats, 7 of which were at the free-throw line.
The second half pace was much different, and the two teams traded runs to start the 2nd half. Montana State answered every one of Montana's mini runs and never allowed the Griz to get their rhythm going offensively.
The Bobcats also shot the ball much better in the second half. After a 22% shooting display in the first half, the Bobcats shot 54% in the second half. The 3-point line was a major difference as well. The Griz were 50% from 3 in the first half, while the Bobcats shot just 22%. The second half, Griz shot 29%, which one make was late in the game, while the Bobcats shot 67%.
The biggest discrepancy was at the free throw line. 41 free throw attempts for Montana State, while the Griz attempted just 17. Montana found success in the paint in the second half and ended up winning that battle 28-18.
Montana made a run late in the game and brought the lead down to 2, with under a minute remaining, but ultimately ran out of time. The Bobcats used clutch free throw shooting down the stretch to get the season sweep against the Griz
This is the first time since 1999 that both the men and women's basketball teams have swept the University of Montana. The Danny Sprinkle era. This is also the first time since 1971 that the Bobcats swept the Griz in football and basketball.
Montana State will hit the road for 2 out of its last 3 games before the Big Sky tournament, while the Griz have 2 home games before hitting the road for their final game of the regular season.