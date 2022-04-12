When it comes to the college gridiron, there are plenty of Universities who like to claim specific position groups. Eastern Washington is known as "Wide Receiver U", LSU goes by "DBU" and for the Montana Grizzlies? Well they would definitely be "Linebacker U".
The long line of All-American honors, Buck Buchanan finalists and NFL players is extremely impressive headlined by names such as Jordan Tripp, Caleb McSurdy, Dante Olson, Brock Coyle, Josh Buss and Jace Lewis just to name a few. It seems that every year the maroon an silver are able to restock at linebacker and the young guys coming in are able to carry the torch.Since 2011 the Montana Grizzlies have landed 12 linebackers on the Big Sky Conference's first or second team all-conference squad.
So the next to fall in line? Well perhaps that will be Anaconda native Braxton Hill. The Montana junior played in 12 games as a sophomore in 2021, recording 27 tackles and two sacks. Now he will look to fill the shoes of Jace Lewis in the lineup. Hill is a fantastic athlete who broke his high school's basketball all-time scoring record. Now he says just having the opportunity to be one of the Montana linebackers next in line to make an impact is a huge honor.
"Yeah it's awesome," says Hill. "Growing up and just seeing guys like Jordan Tripp and Brock Coyle, you just want to be them. Then you get here and watch the seniors and see the atmosphere... it's just awesome. Everyone just loves Montana football and it just makes it that much more fun and when it's your turn, it's your trun and you just leave it all out there and enjoy it."