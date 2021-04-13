The University of Montana announced on Tuesday that Brian Holsinger has been selected as the next head coach of the Lady Griz basketball team.
Holsinger will replace Mike Petrino at the helm of the Lady Griz. Petrino served as interim head coach for Montana during the 2020-2021 season following four seasons as an assistant coach at Montana under previous head coach Shannon Schweyen.
Holsinger spent the past 13 seasons as an assistant coach in the Pac-12 between Oregon State (2016-2021) and Washington State (2007-2015).
But this will actually not be Holsinger's first stint as a head coach in Montana. Prior to his Pac-12 days, Holsinger was the head coach at Montana Tech for two seasons (2005-07). During that short time he helped guide the Orediggers to their first ever Top-25 ranking and also architected the program's biggest turnaround from just three wins in 2005-2006 up to 16 wins in 2006-07.
Holsinger becomes just the fourth head coach in Lady Griz history since the program became an intercollegiate athletics program in 1978. Legendary head coach Robin Selvig (1978-2016) led the program for 38 years and won 865 games. He was followed by Shannon Schweyen, Mike Petrino and now Brian Holsinger.