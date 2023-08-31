From playing quarterback at MSU Northern to playing offensive line for the Montana Grizzlies and now making the 53 man roster of the Pittsburgh Steelers... it's been a tremendous journey for Butte High product Dylan Cook.
Cook spoke to the media on Wednesday about how it felt to make the cut for the Steelers roster entering the new football season.
"It means a lot," said Cook. "There's been a lot of good people along the way. Um, as far as the journey, it's just another step in what I really had planned for myself. I had really high ambitions when I first started playing college football. So, you know, like I said, it's just another step on the journey."
Cook joined the Steelers in May after spending his rookie season on the practice squad of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
During his two seasons suiting up for the Grizzlies, Cook made 23 starts and appeared in 27 games. He earned fourth team All-Big Sky honors by Phil Steele during his senior season in 2021.