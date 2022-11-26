MISSOULA- The Montana Grizzlies (8-4, 4-4) defeat the SEMO Redhawks with a miraculous 3rd quarter comeback, led by Malik Flowers and the special teams unit.
This game was a tale of two halves between the Griz and the Redhawks. The SEMO Redhawks had the start they wanted, they got a fumble recovery for a touchdown and jumped on the Griz early. Montana's offense was sluggish out of the gates and couldn't get anything going the entire first half. While both of these offenses got off to slow starts, the Redhawks ended the half with back breaking 14 play, 92-yard touchdown drive that put SEMO up 17-3 at halftime.
The Redhawks received the ball in the second half and took all of the air out of Washington Grizzly stadium, with a 13 play, 75-yard drive that resulted in a 24-3 lead. The game felt seemingly over at that point, until Malik Flowers touched the ball on the ensuing kickoff return. Arguably one of the most electric return men in the game, Flowers picked up a bobbled kick, made two moves and was gone, 80-yards to the house for a Grizzlies touchdown. Just when Montana was on their last lifeline, Flowers picked them up and gave them the jolt that they needed. That kickoff return also tied the FCS record at 7 for Malik Flowers.
One of the key moments of the game, was the Redhawks next drive. They got a great kickoff return themselves from Dalyn Mcdonald and were setup with great field position. The Redhawks picked up two first downs but failed to move the ball any further, setting up a 48-yard field goal attempt. The kick missed wide right, and the Grizzlies took over from there.
Lucan Johnson drove the Griz offense right down the field with a 4 play, 69-yard touchdown drive and suddenly it was a 24-17 football game in the 3rd quarter.
The Griz defense played inspired football and held the Redhawks to a quick three and out. SEMO would punt a short kick to Junior Bergen, Bergen received one block in the open field, and he would do the rest. Junior took the punt 58-yards to the endzone for a Grizzlies touchdown. Before you could blink, Montana scored 21 unanswered points and we had a 24-24 game heading into the 4th quarter.
After an 11 play 66-yard drive, the Griz would attempt a field goal from 32-yards and connect, taking their first lead at 27-24. The fans were back into it, after booing loudly when the Griz were trailing 24-3. Momentum was in the Grizzlies favor.
SEMO failed to get anything going on offense throughout the 4th quarter, despite big time plays out of their defense. They turned the ball over twice, once on downs and the other an interception, with which the Grizzlies took advantage of.
Lucas Johnson found Xavier Harris for 52-yards and on the very next play, he found Cole Grossman for a 19-yard touchdown. The Grizzlies took a 34-24 lead and the air seemed to have come out of the SEMO Redhawks balloon.
The Montana Grizzlies defense held tough on the final few possessions for the Redhawks, including a Garrett Graves interception that sealed the victory for Montana. The special teams unit comes up clutch for the Griz and they get a 34-24 victory in the first round of the FCS playoffs.
The Griz advance and will face the #3 ranked team in the country, North Dakota State University. The game is scheduled for 1:30 MST, next Saturday.