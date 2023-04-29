Former Griz LB O'Connell, Bobcat DB's Okada and Campbell sign with Seattle Seahawks

Three former Montana and Montana State football players are all heading to the same city.
Former Griz linebacker Patrick O'Connell and Bobcat defensive backs Ty Okada and James Campbell all reached undrafted free agent agreements with the Seattle Seahawks on Saturday night.
O'Connell will join the team he grew up rooting for as a fan. The Kalispell native and Glacier HS grad impressed scouts during the draft process with a 38.5 inch vertical, which would have tied for first among linebackers at this year's NFL Combine.
He was an important part of the Griz defense over the course of his career, and a Buck Buchanan Award finalist in 2021. O'Connell started his college career playing baseball and football at the University of Mary in North Dakota, and now will look to make his mark in the NFL.
Alongside O'Connell, Okada put himself on the radar of NFL scouts with a fantastic pro day earlier this month. Both Okada and Campbell ran 4.44 40-yard dashes, and Okada's 40.5 inch vertical would have been third at this year's NFL Combine. Campbell and Okada also started all 14 games in the secondary this past year for MSU, and now all three players make their way to the Emerald City to play for the Seahawks.