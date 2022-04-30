LAS VEGAS, Nev. -- Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Samori Toure is heading to Green Bay, as he was selected by the Packers in the 7th round on Saturday in the NFL Draft.
Toure was a star at Montana from 2017-19, setting school records in his final season for the Griz, before transferring to Nebraska prior to the 2021 season.
With the Cornhuskers last year, Toure led the team with 46 catches for 898 yards and five touchdowns. He tied a program record with 5 games of 100+ receiving yards in his lone season in Lincoln.
In 2019, he set several program records, including most receptions in a season (87), receiving yards in a season (1,495), and yards in a single game (303 vs Southeastern Louisiana).
He left Montana just 533 yards and 37 catches away from being the program record-holder in both categories. His performance made him a 1st Team All-American, and 1st Team All-Big Sky.
He grabbed the attention of NFL scouts with his performance in the East-West Shrine Game earlier this year in Las Vegas, where he caught a pair of touchdowns for the West team.
Toure projects as a slot-only receiver according to multiple NFL Draft bios, and most mock drafts projected him to be drafted sometime between Rounds 5-7.