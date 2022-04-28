Former Montana Grizzlies wide receiver Gabe Sulser is transferring to the University of Texas to suit up for the Longhorns next season.
Sulser confirmed the news with SWX Montana on Thursday afternoon, saying that he has no ill-will towards the maroon and silver but that he was looking for a fresh start. Specifically in regards to the move to an FBS powerhouse program like Texas, Sulser told SWX Montana that he "wanted to bet on himself and walk on to an FBS program to prove that he could do it."
The former Montana Gatorade Player of the Year (2017) and Billings Senior football state champion (2016 & 2017) heads to Texas as a graduate transfer with two years of eligibility remaining.
Sulser flashed his big play potential at Montana as a freshman in 2018 but then had his career derailed with injuries including torn ACLs in both 2019 and 2021.
During his Griz football career, Sulser recorded 35 receptions for 414 yards and five touchdowns. He also rushed 11 times for 165 yards and a touchdown. Sulser also proved to be a special teams weapon tallying 218 punt return yards on 11 attempts as well as 115 kick return yards on four attempts.