Game week has finally arrived for the Montana Grizzlies as in just five days the maroon and silver will open their season on the road at the University of Washington. Needless to say it will be a tough task for Montana as the Huskies are ranked No. 20 in the preseason Associated Press poll.
This will be Montana's second trip to Seattle in the past four seasons after losing at Husky Stadium in 2017 by a lopsided score of 63-7. This week's battle will be equally difficult to start out their season but will serve as a measuring stick for the program.
"Excited about the opportunity to go play the Washington Huskies," said UM head coach Bobby Hauck on Monday. "Obviously aware that a couple years ago we played them and got beat 63-7. We are going to go out there and compete and see if we have closed that gap at all. We have players in their locker room and our locker room that played in that game and like I said we will go compete and see if we have been able to close that gap."
"It's been a long time coming. All the guys are fired up. Camp went the fastest it's ever gone since I have been here, just looking forward to this weekend and now it is here so fired up for it," said senior linebacker Jace Lewis. "Going to Oregon (two years ago) coach Hauck had us ready and fired up for that game and I think we'll have that same mentality if not more. I mean we haven't played for two years so I think guys are fired up and ready to hit the field running so I am excited for this game."