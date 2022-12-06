Glacier's Gage Sliter Commits to UM Grizzlies

Glacier High senior Gage Sliter announced his verbal commitment via Twitter on Tuesday that he will be continuing his football career at the University of Montana next fall.
I am excited to announce my commitment to @MontanaGrizFB ! Thank you to Coach Hauck and his staff for this opportunity. Also, thank you to my family, coaches, and teammates for helping me on my journey. Go Griz! @Coach_Hauck @GrizCoachGreen @KeatonJ_3 @ghs_wolfpack_fb #mtscores pic.twitter.com/0NjERgt2YB— Gage Sliter (@SliterGage) December 6, 2022
The quarterback had some remarkable numbers this season for the Wolfpack, throwing for over 3,000 yards with 36 touchdowns. Sliter led Glacier to a 7-win season before losing to Bozeman in the state quarterfinals.
Sliter is the second quarterback to verbally commit to the Griz for the 2023 recruiting class, alongside with Kealii Ah Yat (son of legendary Griz QB Brian Ah Yat). Time will tell if Sliter will remain at the quarterback position once he joins the Grizzlies.