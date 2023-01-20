Everyone knows what's at stake when the Bobcats and Grizzlies square off on the hardwoods this Saturday inside Dahlberg Arena.
"I mean, I grew up being a Grizzly and obviously now I'm a Bobcat," said Bobcats junior forward and Missoula Sentinel product Lexi Deden. "Playing in that stadium, I've done it since again I was five years old, so it means so much to me and my roots."
"It's an environment that you don't really see outside of this week," explained Grizzlies senior forward and Bozeman High product Mack Anderson. "Guys have played in big games before so it's exciting and I think that we just got to make sure everyone understands it."
The women's side of this rivalry has been historically controlled by the Lady Griz, and they're 48-10 all-time against the Bobcats in Missoula. However, lately it's been Montana State's game to lose as they had won seven straight over Montana until the Lady Griz snapped that streak last February.
"For us to go in with something to build upon is the glass and rebounding," said MSU head coach Tricia Binford. "That has been an area where we've strived to get better and every extra possession is going to be critical for us to have some success there."
"I think just being prepared for the energy that comes around it and being able to stay focused and do the next right thing," explained Lady Griz fifth year senior Sammy Fatkin about her team's attitude entering the weekend. "I think it can get caught up in the hype a little bit but it's really just about doing what we know how to do."
On the men's side of the rivalry, the Grizzlies haven't lost at home to their archrival since 2010, and UM head coach Travis DeCuire is 19-3 against the Bobcats during his tenure. However it is Montana State who is defending their Big Sky Conference regular season and tournament titles from last season. Both teams are coming off losses from earlier this week and would love nothing more than a rivalry win to get back on track.
"Our energy and our mindset wasn't in the right place," said MSU head coach Danny Sprinkle. "And its got to be in the right place on Saturday at 7 o'clock."
"It's bragging rights you know?" said Bobcats sophomore forward Great Osobor. "They are the other team in the state, you just don't want to be second fiddle, you don't want to be second best at anything. So for us, it's just a matter of we believe we're the best team in the state, so just going out there and competing and showing it."
"We know how important it is to our campus, to our community and to our program and we're going to have to match that," said Montana men's basketball associate head coach Chris Cobb. "I thought the first game last year we didn't quite understand how important it was going to be, I thought we were a little flat to start the game. I thought we came out last year in the second game ready to go. Hopefully we'll do the same thing on Saturday."
The women's game tips off at 2:00 PM on Saturday while the men's contest will get underway at 7:00 PM.