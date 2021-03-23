Griz Announce Spring Football Ticket information

From the University of Montana Sports Information desk:
Roughly 5,000 fans will get the chance to watch the Montana Grizzlies take on Central Washington and Portland State live and in-person at Washington-Grizzly Stadium this spring, but gameday will look much different for those able to attend.
In conjunction with the Missoula County Health Department, Grizzly Athletics rolled out a new ticketing process for the two games on Tuesday, accompanied by a host of new policies and procedures to make the gameday experience as safe and seamless as possible.
To help do so, Grizzly Athletics and the Adams Center Ticket Office have created a Spring 2021 Football-specific website that outlines critical gameday info for all fans, GoGriz.com/SpringFB.
The new site provides one-stop shopping for information on ticket cost, availability, purchase process, and timelines, as well as parking, clear bag policy info, and more FAQs, all in one place.
Here's what you need to know.
DIGITAL TICKETS: This spring, the ticketing process for both games will be 100-percent digital, with mobile phone ticket delivery providing contact-free entry for all patrons into Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
As such, fans are encouraged to log-in to GrizTix.com, make sure their account details are up-to-date with a valid and current email address, and update their email subscriptions before tickets go on sale.
WEEK-OF-GAME TICKET SALES: With the ease of mobile ticket delivery, tickets will go on sale starting the Monday of each game week to tiered groups of fans, with each level of season ticket holder guaranteed limited ticket availability.
Tickets will be available to purchase at specified times online only at GrizTix.com.
Spring tickets will be sold as stand-alone events, separate from traditional season ticket packages. This means season ticket holders from previous seasons are not guaranteed tickets or their normal seats for the spring season.
Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four only. An individual GrizTix.com account holder may purchase a maximum of four tickets.
ON-SALE TIMELINE: Each week, tickets will go on sale in the following order, with a limited guaranteed allotment available for each level of season ticket holder. Any remaining tickets will be placed on sale to the general public.
Monday of Game Week (April 5 and 12)
- 8:30 AM
- UM students
- Quarterback Club members
- Champions Center donors
- Stadium Club members
- 1 PM
- Season ticket holders who donated all or a portion of their 2020 ticket payment
Tuesday of Game Week (April 6 and 13)
- 8:30 AM
- All Grizzly Scholarship Association (GSA) members
- GSA season ticket holders
- 1 PM
- All season ticket holders
Wednesday of Game Week (April 7 and 14)
- 8:30 AM
- General public (if available)
STUDENT TICKETS: University of Montana students will be able to claim their tickets just as they always have, with an allotment held until the deadline of noon on the Friday of game week. Students will be required to enter/exit the stadium through the usual student gate.
TICKET PRICES: Prices for single-game tickets will vary throughout the stadium and start at $30 per game. All proceeds will go directly to the GSA in its mission to provide scholarships for student-athletes.
A complete breakdown of ticket prices is as follows, with a seating map available at GoGriz.com/SpringFB.
- Gold Level: $55
- Silver Level: $50
- Coper Level: $45
- Maroon Level: $40
- Elsewhere: $30
HEALTH AND SAFETY GUIDELINES: Fans attending must abide by health and safety guidelines outlined by the Missoula County Health Department.
- Masks must be worn by all patrons at all times inside Washington-Grizzly Stadium.
- Fans will only be permitted to enter and exit the stadium through designated gates, as outlined on their digital game ticket. For instance, if fans purchase a ticket on the 50-yard line on the east side of the stadium, they will be required to enter through the east gate, students will enter through the student gate, etc.
- Fans are asked to stay in their seats as much as possible during the game and not move to other sections of the stadium.
- Tickets will be sold in pods of two and four only. A maximum of four tickets may be purchased by a GrizTix.com account holder.
TAILGATING: Unfortunately, all tailgating is prohibited for the spring games. This includes the parking lots and the grass spaces around the stadium. Fans will need to arrive during the hour before kickoff and head straight into the stadium for the game.
PARKING: Parking will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis and will be allocated based on ticket location. Fans are encouraged to arrive an hour before kickoff and make their way to the parking lot outlined on their digital ticket. An updated parking map is available at GoGriz.com/SpringFB.
A maximum of one parking pass will be provided for each GrizTix.com account purchaser.