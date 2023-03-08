Griz basketball season ends with 83-71 loss to Northern Arizona in Big Sky semis

BOISE, Idaho. -- While the No. 4 seed Griz held a slim two-point halftime lead, they couldn't hang on against the Cinderella story of the tournament, No. 9 seed Northern Arizona, as the Lumberjacks defeated Montana 83-71 to advance to their first Big Sky championship game since 2008.
"You know, in these situations, you probably need multiple guys you can put on the floor, create a shot for themselves and others," head coach Travis DeCuire said after the loss. "And that's just not necessarily our strength right now."
Dischon Thomas led Montana with 19 points, while Josh Bannan added 16 and Brandon Whitney had 10.
"I know personally, I wish I could have some plays back then," Bannan said postgame. "Yeah, I think we could have done a better job executing defensively and as a group executing what coach was asking. And I think that was the biggest difference.
"Like trust of our execution defensively just wasn't there," Whitney said of the loss. "I think the guards could afford to get over screens better and the bigs could have got better. But other than that, he just made sure that he made shots."
On the other side, NAU's Jalen Cone couldn't be stopped - pouring in 28 points on 8-12 FG and draining 6 of 10 3-pointers. Xavier Fuller and Carson Towt each chipped in 14 points apiece.
The Lumberjacks represent the lowest seed to ever reach a Big Sky championship game since at least the tournament moved to a neutral-site format.
They'll try to continue their Cinderella run in the Big Sky title game on Wednesday night at 9:30 p.m. MT against No. 2 seed Montana State. The game can be seen on ESPN2.