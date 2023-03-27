MISSOULA -- In a tweet on Monday night, Griz junior forward Josh Bannan announced he will forego his senior year and turn pro.
"Thank you for welcoming me into this family, it has been a privilege," Bannan tweeted. "I started my college career as a Griz, I'll finish it as a Griz and I wouldn't have it any other way."
Excited for what is to come! Thank you Montana ❤️ pic.twitter.com/jNr1Ioe3RX— Josh Bannan (@BannanJosh) March 28, 2023
The Melbourne, Australia native was a first-team all-Big Sky forward this past season, starting all 31 games for Montana, while averaging 15 points, nine rebounds and four assists a night.
He played in 91 career games - starting 86 of them - becoming the 10th fastest Grizzly ever to reach 1,000 career points. He's only the 17th player in program history to reach the 1,000 points mark while also recording at least 600 career rebounds.
His departure now leaves a looming void for the team, as they try to replace a program leader both on and off the floor.