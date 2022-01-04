MISSOULA, Mont. -- It had been a back and forth game all night between Montana and Weber State. The Griz held a narrow two point lead but an offensive board allowed the Wildcats to tie things up.
With the game tied at 72 as the Griz got the ball back, and 22 seconds left to play, they started to make their way upcourt for one last shot.
"The play call was initially to set a back-screen for JB [Josh Bannan] and let him work but Weber recognized it and right there we were just playing from the fly," Lonnell Martin Jr., who scored the game-winner, said postgame.
"I saw that my man was asleep so I went backdoor and I know Cam [Parker] is a great passer, and I knew there was 1 or 2 seconds left so I had to get the shot off."
"We put Cam in for that reason that you know late game, plays break down," head coach Travis DeCuire said postgame.
"Plays don't always work and somebody has to be able to make a play. I know that they were doing some switching and could come open and Cam is usually the guy who can find that guy."
"I was trying to pass it to him a little bit earlier but I'm glad he made me look good because I passed it to him with one second left," Parker said postgame.
"And he only had one option and that was to go up. But he said he practices that shot or he's practiced it before, so I'm gonna just go with that."
Weber State had one last chance but the half court heave went wide. With the win, the Griz improve to 3-1 in Big Sky play and 10-5 overall. It was just the type of win they needed ahead of rivalry games against Eastern Washington and Montana State this week.