Griz Football

While navigating an NCAA-imposed pause in player eligibility brought on by pandemic and the advent of the transfer portal, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck and his staff officially added 23 players to the 2022 Grizzly roster Wednesday to cap National Signing Day.

The result of the changed recruiting landscape is a mix of six transfers and 17 prep stars, adding a balance of experience and youth to the Grizzly lineup, all with a Montana-focused 11 in-state players building the bulk of the roster.

"I thought our coaches and recruiting staff did a really nice job putting this class together because roster spots are extremely tight. We didn't have many scholarships, and we didn't have many spots on the roster. So, I thought our staff managed that really well," said Hauck.

After the NCAA paused student-athlete eligibility in 2020, Montana, like many schools, is faced with larger-than-usual freshman classes, with the Griz now totaling 49 true or redshirt freshmen on the 2022 roster and a total of 78 either classified as freshmen or sophomores.

Despite the addition of six transfers, the Montana roster will have a youthful look when the Griz take the field for spring ball in the coming month. And with the recruiting cycle now a 12-month process, UM could see more new faces by the time the regular season kicks off in September.

"We tried to address the incoming freshmen class and have guys that every position in that class. But it's just a fact that we've got a really young team. We have 78 people on our team right now who are either freshmen or sophomores, with the bulk of those being freshmen," Hauck added.

"Even with the addition of these transfer players, we probably need to get a few older players if we end up having room for them. So, we'll try to get a little more veteran before August, but right now, we feel good about our roster."

Following the addition of 12 players in December to open the early signing period, the Griz formally announced the addition of 11 new names on Wednesday to bring the total class size to 23.

By position, the incoming class was evenly spread around the field with nine offensive players, ten defensive players, one specialist, and three designated athletes.

The Griz are scheduled to begin spring practices in early March.

Complete Montana Football Class of 2022

Transfers

 

First

Last

Yr.

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown / Previous Schools

1

Jayden

Dawson

R-Sr.

CB

5-11

185

Riverside, Calif. / Heritage HS / Col. of Idaho / Mt. San Jacinto / Idaho St.

2

Garrett

Hustedt

R-So.

DE

6-2

230

Omaha, Neb. / Mount Michael Benedictine / Nebraska

3

Lucas

Johnson

R-Sr.

QB

6-3

215

San Diego, Calif. / Mt. Carmel HS / Georgia Tech / San Diego St.

4

Dylan

Mayginnes

R-Fr.

OL

6-5

298

Chandler, Ariz. / Hamilton HS / Washington St.

5

Sawyer

Racanelli

R-So.

WR

6-3

210

Brush Prairie, Wash. / Hockinson HS / Washington

6

Robert

Whitehead

Jr.

CB

6-1

170

El Cajon, Calif. / Steele Canyon HS / Grossmont

High School

 

First

Last

Pos.

Ht.

Wt.

Hometown / Previous School

1

Sam

Alford

WR

6-3

190

Park City, Utah / Park City HS

2

Ethan

Barney

OL

6-4

280

Sumner, Wash. / Sumner HS

3

Beau

Dantic

ATH

5-10

173

Laurel, Mont. / Laurel HS

4

Marcus

Evans

LB

6-0

190

Helena, Mont. / Helena HS

5

Ian

Finch

WR

6-3

195

Missoula, Mont. / Hellgate HS

6

Vincent

Genatone

LB

6-1

205

North Platte, Neb. / North Platte HS

7

Eli

Gillman

RB

6-0

200

Dassel, Minn. / Dassel-Cokato HS

8

Braunson

Henriksen

DL

6-5

230

Polson, Mont. / Polson HS

9

Kaden

Huot

QB

6-4

200

Helena, Mont. / Helena HS

10

Drew

Klumph

ATH

5-11

175

Missoula, Mont. / Sentinel HS

11

Chase

McGurran

S

6-0

175

Helena, Mont. / Helena HS

12

Jareb

Ramos

DL

6-4

273

Centennial, Colo. / Arapahoe HS

13

Patrick

Rohrbach

K/P

5-11

157

Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS

14

Tyson

Rostad

ATH

6-1

195

Hamilton, Mont. / Hamilton HS

15

Joey

Visser

S

6-1

175

Boulder, Mont. / Jefferson HS

16

Cooper

Walton

LB

6-1

205

Johnstown, Colo. / Roosevelt HS

17

Joe

Weida

TE

6-4

225

Missoula, Mont. / Sentinel HS

 

Class by State

MT

11

CA

3

CO

2

NE

2

WA

2

AZ

1

UT

1

  

Class by Position

WR

3

ATH

3

LB

3

DL

3

OL

2

QB

2

CB

2

S

2

RB

1

TE

1