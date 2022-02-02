While navigating an NCAA-imposed pause in player eligibility brought on by pandemic and the advent of the transfer portal, Montana head coach Bobby Hauck and his staff officially added 23 players to the 2022 Grizzly roster Wednesday to cap National Signing Day.
The result of the changed recruiting landscape is a mix of six transfers and 17 prep stars, adding a balance of experience and youth to the Grizzly lineup, all with a Montana-focused 11 in-state players building the bulk of the roster.
"I thought our coaches and recruiting staff did a really nice job putting this class together because roster spots are extremely tight. We didn't have many scholarships, and we didn't have many spots on the roster. So, I thought our staff managed that really well," said Hauck.
After the NCAA paused student-athlete eligibility in 2020, Montana, like many schools, is faced with larger-than-usual freshman classes, with the Griz now totaling 49 true or redshirt freshmen on the 2022 roster and a total of 78 either classified as freshmen or sophomores.
Despite the addition of six transfers, the Montana roster will have a youthful look when the Griz take the field for spring ball in the coming month. And with the recruiting cycle now a 12-month process, UM could see more new faces by the time the regular season kicks off in September.
"We tried to address the incoming freshmen class and have guys that every position in that class. But it's just a fact that we've got a really young team. We have 78 people on our team right now who are either freshmen or sophomores, with the bulk of those being freshmen," Hauck added.
"Even with the addition of these transfer players, we probably need to get a few older players if we end up having room for them. So, we'll try to get a little more veteran before August, but right now, we feel good about our roster."
Following the addition of 12 players in December to open the early signing period, the Griz formally announced the addition of 11 new names on Wednesday to bring the total class size to 23.
By position, the incoming class was evenly spread around the field with nine offensive players, ten defensive players, one specialist, and three designated athletes.
The Griz are scheduled to begin spring practices in early March.
Complete Montana Football Class of 2022
Transfers
First
Last
Yr.
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown / Previous Schools
1
Jayden
Dawson
R-Sr.
CB
5-11
185
Riverside, Calif. / Heritage HS / Col. of Idaho / Mt. San Jacinto / Idaho St.
2
Garrett
Hustedt
R-So.
DE
6-2
230
Omaha, Neb. / Mount Michael Benedictine / Nebraska
3
Lucas
Johnson
R-Sr.
QB
6-3
215
San Diego, Calif. / Mt. Carmel HS / Georgia Tech / San Diego St.
4
Dylan
Mayginnes
R-Fr.
OL
6-5
298
Chandler, Ariz. / Hamilton HS / Washington St.
5
Sawyer
Racanelli
R-So.
WR
6-3
210
Brush Prairie, Wash. / Hockinson HS / Washington
6
Robert
Whitehead
Jr.
CB
6-1
170
El Cajon, Calif. / Steele Canyon HS / Grossmont
High School
First
Last
Pos.
Ht.
Wt.
Hometown / Previous School
1
Sam
Alford
WR
6-3
190
Park City, Utah / Park City HS
2
Ethan
Barney
OL
6-4
280
Sumner, Wash. / Sumner HS
3
Beau
Dantic
ATH
5-10
173
Laurel, Mont. / Laurel HS
4
Marcus
Evans
LB
6-0
190
Helena, Mont. / Helena HS
5
Ian
Finch
WR
6-3
195
Missoula, Mont. / Hellgate HS
6
Vincent
Genatone
LB
6-1
205
North Platte, Neb. / North Platte HS
7
Eli
Gillman
RB
6-0
200
Dassel, Minn. / Dassel-Cokato HS
8
Braunson
Henriksen
DL
6-5
230
Polson, Mont. / Polson HS
9
Kaden
Huot
QB
6-4
200
Helena, Mont. / Helena HS
10
Drew
Klumph
ATH
5-11
175
Missoula, Mont. / Sentinel HS
11
Chase
McGurran
S
6-0
175
Helena, Mont. / Helena HS
12
Jareb
Ramos
DL
6-4
273
Centennial, Colo. / Arapahoe HS
13
Patrick
Rohrbach
K/P
5-11
157
Kalispell, Mont. / Glacier HS
14
Tyson
Rostad
ATH
6-1
195
Hamilton, Mont. / Hamilton HS
15
Joey
Visser
S
6-1
175
Boulder, Mont. / Jefferson HS
16
Cooper
Walton
LB
6-1
205
Johnstown, Colo. / Roosevelt HS
17
Joe
Weida
TE
6-4
225
Missoula, Mont. / Sentinel HS
Class by State
MT
11
CA
3
CO
2
NE
2
WA
2
AZ
1
UT
1
Class by Position
WR
3
ATH
3
LB
3
DL
3
OL
2
QB
2
CB
2
S
2
RB
1
TE
1