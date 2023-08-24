The Montana soccer team, with Ohio State coming to town for a high-profile matchup on Sunday evening, improved to 3-0-0 on the season with a 4-0 victory over MSU Billings on Thursday afternoon at South Campus Stadium in Missoula.
It’s the first 3-0-0 start for the Grizzlies in a non-Covid season since 2011 and just the second in program history.
Montana, which has had seven players score its eight goals this season, jumped out to a 3-0 halftime lead on the Yellowjackets and added another in the second half to improve to 5-0-0 all-time against MSUB.
Sydney Haustein opened the scoring in the 15th minute when she headed in a corner kick from Mia Parkhurst, Montana’s second goal of the season off a corner.
It was Haustein’s seventh career goal and the first point as a Grizzly for Parkhurst, a first-year defender who transferred from Georgia.
Eliza Bentler became Montana’s only multiple-goal scorer this season when she made it 2-0 in the 22nd minute.
Skyleigh Thompson got the ball on the left side of the field and passed it to Bentler, who was posted up 15 yards in front of goal. Her left-footed strike scored just inside the right post.
Riley O’Brien scored her third career goal in the 36th minute to make it 3-0, going all out and to the ground in front of goal to redirect Audrey Teague’s cross, which came after Montana’s midfield pressure forced a turnover.
Montana led 3-0 at the break but only outshot MSU Billings 7-4 through the opening 45 minutes.
“We got it all today. We even registered a problem in the first half where I thought we were a little too direct trying to always score instead of playing our identity. We forced it a little bit,” said Citowicki.
“We talked about it at halftime, about trying to build to the right moments. We were very, very good at times.”
Abby Gearhart, a fifth-year transfer from Bucknell, who played limited minutes last week because of an injury suffered during the preseason, capped the scoring in the 63rd minute.
Bentler feathered a pass ahead to Maysa Walters on the right side. Walters, who was in a position to potentially score, drew the goalkeeper and touched a pass across the box to Gearhart, who scored her first goal as a Grizzly.
Gearhart was close to collecting a hat trick in the second half. She scored on a play that was whistled offside and later put a ball off the crossbar.
“Abby being back shows you just how good and impactful she can be. Hits the crossbar, scores from offside and scores a goal, and then put in some crosses that could have been goals. She was good,” said Citowicki.
“The people who’ve been injured have been able to come back and play in this game. It’s important to get them up to speed because they are going to need to be up to speed.”
Walters, who tied for the Big Sky Conference lead in assists last season, collected her first of 2023 on Gearhart’s goal.
She had never come off the bench in her Griz career, but she did on Thursday and changed the course of the match when she stepped on the field.
“My main shout-out would be to Maysa. When she came on in the first half, she brought an energy to the midfield for the press that was missing at times,” said Citowicki. “She was very, very good today. It was a mature, professional performance from her as a leader.”
Also coming off a preseason injury, Ava Samuelson, second-team All-Big Sky last season, showed how dangerous she is with the ball at her feet and plenty of field to work with.
“Ava is the other shout-out. Coming off an injury and getting up the field, she is up to speed right now just when we need her,” Citowicki said.
Montana outshot MSU Billings 16-9, with Thompson registering five shots. Both teams created three corner kicks.
Ashlyn Dvorak made three saves to record her second shutout of the season and lower her goals-against average to 0.33.
Next up will be the Buckeyes, who play at No. 17 Memphis on Thursday night. Match time is 6 p.m. on Sunday. “We got to rotate the squad today, let people play, now let’s see what we can do,” said Citowicki.