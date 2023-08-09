Legendary NFL linebacker Mike Singletary once said "You never really know about a quarterback until he plays in a real game." That is what we will find out this year with the University of Montana as they brought in a couple of transfer quarterbacks to help lead their offense.
There is Boise State transfer Sam Vidlak, Central Arkansas transfer Clifton McDowell and Bozeman native Kris Brown. McDowell arrived in Missoula over the summer but after spring ball it looks like Vidlak has the firmest grasp on the QB1 position.
"Sam (Vidlak) had a good spring," said Griz Head Coach Bobby Hauck. "We had 15 practices with him in the spring so we got to watch him and are familiar with him. I thought Kris (Brown) did a good job throughout spring and summer, the ones I was there for."
Vidlak demonstrated a strong throwing arm during spring drills and in the spring game. McDowell meanwhile is more of a rushing quarterback that offers dual threat capabilities. Kris Brown has the most experience and familiarity with the team, but all three are getting used to new offensive coordinator Brent Pease.
"It's been good, you know it's different this year," said Brown. "We have Coach Pease now and he's been doing a good job coaching us up and getting us ready to play. Yeah, so far so good."
One option for Montana is the growing trend in college football of using two quarterbacks at times, which is where McDowell steps in.
"I feel like I'm a dual threat and can kill you with my arms and my legs," said McDowell when asked how he would describe himself as a quarterback.
McDowell now on his fourth college team (Louisiana, Kilgore College, Central Arkansas) but still holds two years of remaining eligibility. Vidlak is a sophomore while Brown enters his junior season. The question is how do they all try and help each other despite all vying for the same position?
"It's really about, at the end of the day, caring about this team being the best that it can be," said Brown. "I just want what's best for the team and you have to compete when on the field and put it behind you when you are off and help the guys get better."
"Oh it's real good," said McDowell about the competition. "The quarterback room is probably one of the best in the conference so we are helping each other and taking it day by day."
With fall drills barely underway, no quarterback has been announced as the starter yet. However barring injury it appears to be Vidlak's job to lose and he knows the opportunity that is in front of him.
"It's definitely exciting," said Vidlak. "And an exciting time in the season for the guys and for myself. An exciting time that I am thankful for and trying to cherish."
Montana kicks off their season Saturday, September 2 hosting Butler.