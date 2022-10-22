Griz fall in overtime 31-24 to Sac State

SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- While Montana held a 10-point lead with eight minutes to go, they couldn't hold on after an onside kick and some big plays went the way of the Hornets, falling 31-24 in overtime on Saturday night.
Kris Brown was forced to take over at quarterback for the Griz. Early in the second quarter, Montana lost Lucas Johnson for the remainder of the game, after taking a hard hit from Sac State's Ayodele Adeoye, who was ejected for targeting.
Turnovers plagued the Hornets all night long and kept Montana in the game. Corbin Walker and Nash Fouch notched an interception apiece and a Patrick O'Connell fumble recovery creating extra possessions for the Griz.
Montana ran 95 plays to Sac State's 71, allowing them to control the game for much of the second half on offense.
After a Sac State punt to open the game, Johnson led Montana on a 15-play, 88-yard touchdown drive, with Marcus Knight plunging in from two yards out, marking the first time the Hornets have trailed in a game all season.
Both teams turned the ball over on downs on their ensuing series, with Brown finishing the drive for Montana after Johnson was knocked out of the game.
The Griz would up their lead to 10-0 after a Nico Ramos 36-yard field goal, but the Hornets responded in three plays on their next series.
After Cameron Skattebo spun a 39-yard run to start the drive, Jake Dunniway found Marshel Martin for a 38-yard touchdown to make it 10-7 Griz.
Montana tried to add a late field goal, only to have the kick blocked as the half came to a close.
The third quarter featured four straight punts to start the second half, followed by a turnover on downs after Brown couldn't connect with Knight on fourth down.
Fouch picked off Dunniway on the very next play, creating a huge momentum change that led to Brown finding Aaron Fontes for an incredible 16-yard TD catch just a few plays later, extending it to 17-7 Montana.
The Hornets needed a big play to respond and got one as Dunniway shook off the INT, finding Pierre Williams for a 45-yard touchdown to cut it back to a 17-14 game.
How would the Griz offense respond? With their fifth double-digit play drive of the night of course. Montana drove 67 yards on 13 plays, using up 6:05 of the clock, and capping it off with a Nick Ostmo 2-yard TD run, upping the lead back to ten.
After a Kyle Sentkowski field goal made it 24-17, the Hornets shocked Montana with an onside kick, recovering and tying the game on an Asher O'Hara 4-yard touchdown run. The drive was extended on a controversial fourth down 26-yard completion to Jared Gipson that - on replay - looked like Gipson was out of bounds.
Neither team could add another score in regulation, and O'Hara's 7-yard plunge provided the difference.