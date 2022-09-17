Griz football improves to 3-0 with 49-14 win over Indiana State

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- While they let the Sycamores hang around longer than they would have preferred, the Montana Grizzlies improved to 3-0 with a 49-14 win over Indiana State on Saturday.
Lucas Johnson finished 18 of 30 for the day, with 232 yards and three touchdowns to lead Montana.
The Griz defense got the scoring started, after Patrick O'Connell forced a fumble and Kale Edwards returned the loose ball for a touchdown.
Indiana State wasted no time responding. After an unsportsmanlike conduct on Montana and kick return to their own 45-yard line, Justin Dinka ran in a 54-yard touchdown to even the game at seven.
Timm Rosenbach dug into his bag of tricks on the following drive. Johnson lateraled the ball to Junior Bergen, who threw downfield to Malik Flowers for a 27-yard touchdown, giving Montana a 14-7 lead.
After a missed field goal attempt for the Sycamores, both teams traded punts, but Montana struck the next blow, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Cole Grossman, increasing the lead to 21-7.
Johnson picked up where he left off to begin the second half, leading Montana down the field in six plays, capping off the drive with a 8-yard touchdown pass to Keelan White, making it 28-7 Griz.
Johnson added a pair of touchdowns to put the game away, one on the ground and another through the air to Ryan Simpson from 11 yards out, putting the game out of reach. Colter Janacaro added another touchdown on the ground from two yards out to cap off the scoring.
Next up for Montana, they'll travel back to Missoula for Homecoming weekend, as they open Big Sky play against Portland State. The game kicks off at 2 p.m.