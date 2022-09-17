Griz football leading Indiana State 21-7 at halftime

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. -- Montana leads Indiana State 21-7 at the half.
The Griz defense got the scoring started, after Patrick O'Connell forced a fumble and Kale Edwards returned the loose ball for a touchdown.
Indiana State wasted no time responding. After an unsportsmanlike conduct on Montana and kick return to their own 45-yard line, Justin Dinka ran in a 54-yard touchdown to even the game at seven.
Timm Rosenbach dug into his bag of tricks on the following drive. Lucas Johnson lateraled the ball to Junior Bergen, who threw downfield to Malik Flowers for a 27-yard touchdown, giving Montana a 14-7 lead.
After a missed field goal attempt for the Sycamores, both teams traded punts, but Montana struck the next blow, an 18-yard touchdown pass from Johnson to Cole Grossman, increasing the lead to 21-7.