MISSOULA -- After another dominant defensive effort and home win over South Dakota, the Montana Grizzlies will pack their bags for the first time in 2022 and head to Terre Haute, Indiana to take on Indiana State.
Even though its been a while, "The House That Larry Bird Built" knows a thing or two about being among the best in the country (especially considering their finest export, the three-time NBA champion himself).
But now they have to beat one of the best, and according to WR Malik Flowers, the Griz offense hasn't hit their ceiling just yet.
"I feel like we've been getting out the gate pretty fast, get into our stuff pretty quickly," Flowers said this week. "Lucas [Johnson] is just a guy who has had that experience and been around a few places."
The Sycamores went to overtime to beat North Alabama at home in week one before getting thrown in the boiler by Purdue in week two. Despite the early results, Bobby Hauck knows the challenge Indiana State presents up front.
"They want to control the game on both sides of the line of scrimmage," Hauck said. "And I think that's where the game is going to play out and be won or lost."
You'll have to set your alarm clocks and have some reliable Wi-Fi for the final non-conference tune up for the Griz. Kickoff is set for 11 a.m. Mountain time, and it can only be seen on ESPN+.