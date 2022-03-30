MISSOULA - On Wednesday, Montana guard Robby Beasley entered the transfer portal, becoming the fifth Griz player to jump into the portal since the season ended.
Beasley represents the first regular starter from this past year to enter the portal. The sophomore from San Ramon, Calif. started all 32 games this year for the Griz, averaging just over 30 minutes a game, and 11.8 points per game, second behind only Josh Bannan (15.1).
He also finished the year as the team's leading free throw shooter, hitting at just over 82 percent from the charity stripe.
Beasley joins Cam Parker, Freddy Brown, Kyle Owens, and Jack Wetzel as the other Montana players from this year's team in the portal. Parker and Brown are both graduate transfers.