The Montana Grizzlies have now won back-to-back games following a 66-58 victory over the Washington Huskies in Seattle on Wednesday night.
This victory gives the Griz their first win over Washington since 1994 and their first over a PAC-12 opponent since 2010. Wednesday night's victory marks the first time the Griz defeated a Power 5 opponent since last beating Pittsburgh back in 2017.
Montana was up 33-21 at halftime as Kyle Owens led the Griz in scoring with 13 points on the night - nine of them coming in the first half. Although his scoring slowed after halftime, he still pulled six rebounds Wednesday night.
Josh Bannan recorded a 12 point, 10 rebound double-double - the first of his Griz career. Josh Vazquez also had 12 points on the night. Michael Steadman and Brandon Whitney weren't far behind with 11 and 10 points each, respectively.
Washington had a 53-51 lead with just under four minutes to go in the game, but the Griz closed out the game from there to seal the victory.
News broke before tip-off that Cam Satterwhite, a transfer guard from Northern Arizona, wasn't on the roster anymore. There's no clear reason why as of yet, but the Griz played without him.
Montana will look to win three in-a-row when it returns to Missoula and hosts Dickinson State and former Griz star-turned Bluehawks head coach Derek Selvig this Friday at 4:00 p.m. in Dahlberg Arena.