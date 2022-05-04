This past weekend the Montana Grizzlies lacrosse team punched their tickets to the MCLA (Men's Collegiate Lacrosse Association) National Championships next week in Round Rock, Texas.
Montana took part in the PNCLL (Pacific Northwest Collegiate Lacrosse League) in Caldwell, Idaho where they started the weekend by defeating northwest nazarene 18-7 in the semifinals. The Grizzlies then went on to upset the College of Idaho 13-12 in the championship game. Not only did Montana hand the 'Yotes their first loss of the season in that match but the College of Idaho was ranked No. 1 in the country (for the MCLA) heading into that championship battle. This marks Montana's first PNCLL tournament title since 2017.
There are 16 teams competing at MCLA nationals next week. The Grizzlies will be the No. 6 seed taking on Florida Gulf Coast in the first round on Monday, May 9. Montana State also made the cut as the Bobcats will be the No. 8 seed taking on Missouri State in the first round.